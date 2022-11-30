icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Nov, 2022 05:29
HomeWorld News

US Space Force to track North Korean missiles

The newest branch of the US military recently established its first component command in the Indo-Pacific region
US Space Force to track North Korean missiles
FILE PHOTO: A US soldier salutes during a ceremony for airmen transitioning into the Space Force, at Travis Air Force Base, California. ©  AP / Noah Berger

The United States Space Force is working to create an early warning system for North Korean missile launches, a top commander said, hoping to step up surveillance following a record number of weapons tests by Pyongyang this year.

Addressing a webinar held by the Washington, DC-based Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies on Tuesday, US Space Command head General James Dickinson outlined the service’s plans in the Indo-Pacific, where it set up its first-ever component command unit last week.

“We are looking at how we integrate a sensor architecture that gives us as much warning as possible in terms of any type of missile activity out of North Korea,” he said, noting that Washington would share information with regional partners and allies and seek ways to “incorporate commercial sensors” into the new warning system.

US Space Force announces major anti-China move READ MORE: US Space Force announces major anti-China move

Though the Space Force only established its first operational unit in the Indo-Pacific just days ago, Dickinson observed that the branch already maintained a “coordination relationship” with the broader military and would continue to develop those ties.

Operating under INDOPACOM, the American command responsible for East Asia and the Indian subcontinent, the new Space Force unit appears largely focused on China. Ahead of its creation, Chief of Space Operations B. Chance Saltzman declared that it is “essential that we stand up the service component at INDOPACOM” given that Beijing is America’s “pacing threat” and top competitor. With the latest remarks from Dickinson, however, Pyongyang also appears to be a priority for the new unit.

The decision to extend the Space Force presence into Asia comes amid soaring tensions in the region. Led by the US, recent joint drills with South Korea and Japan have triggered a flurry of retaliatory missile tests by Pyongyang, including two ICBM launches this month alone. US lawmakers have also continued periodic visits to Taiwan – enraging Beijing, which sees the island as part of its sovereign territory – while American warships have transited the contested Taiwan Strait on a near-monthly basis this year.

READ MORE: China must press North Korea to abandon nuclear arms – Seoul

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Nationalism Debate, Part 2 – The economy
0:00
28:10
Hungry for change? Nourhan ElSheikh, Professor of Political Science at Cairo University
0:00
29:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies