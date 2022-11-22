icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Nov, 2022 02:37
US Space Force to launch new command

Pentagon officials have said the new unit is needed given the “pacing threat” posed by China
US Space Force to launch new command
FILE PHOTO: Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond applauds Lt. Gen. Chance Saltzman during his promotion to general at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 2, 2022 ©  US Air Force / Eric Dietrich

The United States Space Force is set to create its first-ever component command in the Indo-Pacific region, where officials have increasingly pointed to rising tensions with regional rivals such as North Korea and China.

The US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) announced the move on Monday, noting it would oversee the new Space Force unit after it launches later this week. INDOPACOM is the combatant command responsible for much of East Asia and the Indian subcontinent, and will be the first to host a Space Force component after the branch was created in late 2019.

Once established, the Space Force unit will reportedly help to improve US capabilities to detect and intercept ballistic and cruise missiles fired from countries in the region, though the military offered few details about its exact function. 

However, the branch’s newly appointed chief of space operations, Lt. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, previously suggested the unit will be largely focused on Beijing.

“We just think space is so critical now that we need a seat at that table,” Saltzman said during an event last May, adding: “With China being the pacing threat, it was essential that we stand up the service component at INDOPACOM.”

Saltzman took over the Space Force earlier this month following the retirement of former Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond, who was the first to head up America’s newest military branch.

Though INDOPACOM will be the first combatant command to receive its own Space Force component, Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson has said others would follow “very quickly thereafter,” including units under the US European Command and US Central Command, as the military works to “effectively integrate space capabilities.”

'All the real skinheads went to Ukraine': An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian 'colleagues'
'All the real skinheads went to Ukraine': An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian 'colleagues'
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler's Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler's Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?

'All the real skinheads went to Ukraine': An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian 'colleagues'
'All the real skinheads went to Ukraine': An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian 'colleagues'
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler's Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler's Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
US alliances backfiring
0:00
26:50
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: 'Missile of November'
0:00
26:29
