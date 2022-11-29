icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Nov, 2022 12:23
HomeWorld News

NATO revisiting idea of supplying Kiev with fighter jets – retired US admiral

The bloc’s leaders are considering sending MiG-29 and F-16 warplanes to Ukraine, claims James Stavridis
NATO revisiting idea of supplying Kiev with fighter jets – retired US admiral
FILE PHOTO. F-16 fighters during military parade in Warsaw © Getty Images / NurPhoto

NATO leaders are considering a possible a U-turn on providing Ukraine with advanced fighter jets, James Stavridis, retired supreme allied commander and US Navy admiral, claimed in an op-ed published by Bloomberg on Tuesday.

According to Stavridis, the bloc could send fighter jets such as Soviet-designed MiG-29s, which are currently in use in Poland, as well as US surplus F-16s, which he describes as “simple-to-learn multi-role fighters.”

The retired admiral also suggested that the West will eventually oblige Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s request to help close the country’s airspace and provide an increased number of high-end air-to-surface missile systems, as well as and Israeli-made Iron Dome and NATO Patriot batteries.

While Stavridis did not clarify where the information on such plans comes from, his op-ed was published on the same day that NATO foreign ministers are convening in the Romanian capital Bucharest, to discuss future assistance to Kiev amid its conflict with Moscow.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg opened up the forum by once again calling on member states to provide more military support to Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” and insisting that Russia must not be allowed to win on the battlefield.

Boeing offers to make bombs for Ukraine – Reuters
Read more
Boeing offers to make bombs for Ukraine – Reuters

The West has so far refused to provide Kiev with any fighter jets, over concerns that such a move could be interpreted by Moscow as a declaration of war. Some states have also pointed out that donating such equipment to Ukraine would leave their home territories defenseless.

Israel has also been reluctant to supply Kiev with its Iron Dome missile defense system, arguing that it simply does not have the production capacity to provide such systems to Ukraine.

Moscow, meanwhile, has repeatedly warned the West against “pumping” Ukraine with weapons, insisting that it only serves to prolong the conflict and cause more unnecessary bloodshed.

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Nationalism Debate, Part 2 – The economy
0:00
28:10
Hungry for change? Nourhan ElSheikh, Professor of Political Science at Cairo University
0:00
29:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies