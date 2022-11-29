icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Nov, 2022 09:54
HomeWorld News

China ‘warned away’ US warship

USS Chancellorsville was “trespassing” in its waters in the South China Sea, Beijing claims
China ‘warned away’ US warship
Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) ©  AFP / US Navy

China's military has said that its forces have “followed and warned away” the American guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville after it approached the Nansha [also called the Spratly] Islands in the South China Sea early on Tuesday.

The arrival without prior Chinese authorization of the US warship near the islands, which Beijing considers to be part of its territory, was a “serious violation of China’s sovereignty and security,” the country's military spokesman Tian Junli declared.

The move was further proof that Washington is working towards “militarization of the South China Sea,” Tian said, adding that the US was a “provocateur against peace” in the region.

The spokesman reiterated the Chinese military’s commitment to protecting the country’s sovereignty and to upholding stability in the South China Sea.

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet has rejected the Chinese accusations as “false,” insisting that USS Chancellorsville had been carrying out a freedom-of-navigation operation (FONOP) in the area, in line with international law.

US moves to counter Beijing’s territorial claims
Read more
US moves to counter Beijing’s territorial claims

“The US challenges excessive maritime claims around the world regardless of the identity of the claimant,” it said.

Nansha, known also as the Spratlys, is a vast archipelago, parts of which are claimed by China, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei, and the Philippines.

Beijing, Taipei and Hanoi insist foreign military vessels must receive permission or submit an advance notification before sailing through the area.

Washington believes that these demands are “unlawful” and pose “a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight [and] free trade” in the South China Sea, through which multiple trade routes traverse.

The American destroyer USS Benfold had also sailed near the Nansha Islands in July, with Beijing vigorously protesting the move.

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Nationalism Debate, Part 2 – The economy
0:00
28:10
Hungry for change? Nourhan ElSheikh, Professor of Political Science at Cairo University
0:00
29:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies