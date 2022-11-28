icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Nov, 2022 15:10
HomeWorld News

Fauci lectures China on lockdowns

The US Covid-19 czar claims that Beijing has no clear strategy
Fauci lectures China on lockdowns
FILE PHOTO ©  Getty Images / Alex Wong

The outgoing White House chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has criticized China for rejecting Western vaccines while continuing to impose lockdowns on its citizens. Beijing argues that its strategy has led to a lower death count.

“Their approach has been very, very severe and rather draconian in the kinds of shutdowns without a seeming purpose,” Fauci said on Sunday in an NBC News interview.

The 81-year-old Fauci, who plans to retire by the end of next month, led a disjointed US Covid-19 response marked by his flip-flopping on issues such as the efficacy of masks and herd immunity targets. He criticized China’s ‘Zero Covid’ policies, despite previously praising similar zero-tolerance mitigation approaches in Australia and New Zealand.

Mass anti-lockdown protests rocked several Chinese cities including Shanghai, Wuhan, and Beijing over the weekend, allegedly triggered by a deadly apartment block fire in Urumqi, with protesters blaming Covid restrictions for hampering rescue efforts.

“It seems that in China, it was just a very, very strict, extraordinary lockdown, where you lock people in the house, but without any seemingly endgame to it,” Fauci said. “They went into a prolonged lockdown without any seeming purpose or endgame to it, which really doesn’t make public health sense.”

Anti-lockdown protests break out in China (VIDEOS) READ MORE: Anti-lockdown protests break out in China (VIDEOS)

China’s Foreign Ministry stated this summer that the “dynamic zero-Covid policy” is “not aimed at zero infection.” Rather, “it aims to control the spread of the virus at the lowest possible cost in the shortest possible time.” According to official figures, China has recorded 9.5 million infections and 30,000 fatalities, while the US has counted more than 97 million cases and nearly 1.1 million deaths.

While President Joe Biden declared two months ago that the pandemic is “over,” Fauci contradicted this statement, saying on Sunday that the US is still seeing 300-400 deaths from Covid-19 daily and lamenting that less than 15% of Americans have been inoculated with the most up-to-date booster shot.

Fauci said Beijing made a mistake by refusing to bring in “highly effective, 94-95% effective” Western vaccines and relying on domestically developed shots, which he claimed were inferior to the inoculations used elsewhere around the world. Yet despite being fully vaccinated and double-boosted with an American vaccine, Fauci himself caught the virus twice. 

READ MORE: Biden’s outgoing Covid chief offers final advice

The controversial US health official also accused the Chinese authorities of acting in a “suspicious, non-transparent way” during disease outbreaks, “even when there’s nothing to hide.” However, Fauci himself previously admitted to lying to the US public in order to “nudge” up vaccination rates.

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Latin America in focus
0:00
27:4
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: Lights out!
0:00
27:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies