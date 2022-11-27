icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2022 22:45
HomeWorld News

Politicians, police and journalists named in Greek spyware scandal - media

The government has refused to admit that it spied on its opponents, accusing them of fabricating the story for political gain
Politicians, police and journalists named in Greek spyware scandal - media
FILE PHOTO: Kyriakos Mitsotakis listens a question during a TV interview in Athens, Greece, November 7, 2022 ©  AP / Greek Prime Minister's Office

The Greek government planted spyware on the phones of dozens of politicians, journalists, state officials and businesspeople, according to an ongoing investigation by Documento, a Greek newspaper. A report on Sunday revealed that a police chief was targeted as well. 

Documento, which has been investigating the scandal for several months, claimed that the former head of the Hellenic Police, Michalis Karamalakis, had ‘Predator’ spyware installed on his phone by the country’s National Intelligence Service (EYP), at the behest of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The report brings to more than 100 the number of targets under alleged EYP’s surveillance. The list includes opposition politician Nikos Androulakis, prosecutor Christos Bardakis, journalists Tina Messaropoulou, Thanasis Koukakis, and Stavros Michaloudis, as well as a number of Mitsotakis’ own advisers and confidants.

Mitsotakis, who directly oversees the work of the EYP, denies any involvement in the scandal. After opposition leader Alexis Tsipras called on the PM to “stop hiding and give answers,” his spokesman, Yiannis Oikonomou, called the wiretapping claims “unproven and unsubstantiated.”  Oikonomou accused Tsipras of “trying to create conditions of political anomaly” to justify “the looming defeat of [his party] in the upcoming elections.”

According to Documento’s reporting, Oikonomou also had his phone tapped by the EYP.

EU report accuses four member states of abusing spyware
Read more
EU report accuses four member states of abusing spyware

The scandal first emerged in early August, when Panagiotis Kontoleon, who led the EYP at the time, told a parliamentary committee that the intelligence agency had been spying on financial journalist Thanasis Koukakis. Earlier this month, a report by the European Parliament accused Greece and three other EU countries of utilizing the spyware to snoop on their citizens.

Developed by North Macedonian-based software firm Cytrox and linked to the Israeli defense industry, ‘Predator’ spyware is comparable to the Israeli-developed ‘Pegasus’ malware, which multiple governments and intelligence agencies were caught using last year. Both programs can access calls, messages, photos and files, and can secretly turn on target phones’ cameras and microphones.

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reversed fortunes? Gilbert Doctorow, international affairs analyst
0:00
28:57
Africa Facebook / Apartheid
0:00
25:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies