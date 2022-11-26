Missiles strike US base in Syria – Pentagon

The incident comes amid Türkiye’s ongoing cross-border strikes against US-allied Kurdish militias

An American military outpost in Syria has come under rocket fire, according to US Central Command, which condemned the yet-to-be-identified attackers for undermining the region’s “hard-earned stability” amid rising violence between Türkiye and local Kurdish militias.

At least two projectiles targeted a US “patrol base” near the town of al-Shaddadi in northeastern Syria late on Friday night, CENTCOM said in a statement, offering no details about who might have carried out the assault.

“The attack resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property,” the military said, noting that a “third unfired rocket” was discovered at a location nearby.

CENTCOM spokesman Joe Buccino added that attacks “of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW