icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Nov, 2022 03:52
HomeWorld News

Bolsonaro seeks to overturn Brazilian election

The incumbent leader questioned the reliability of electronic voting machines
Bolsonaro seeks to overturn Brazilian election
FILE PHOTO: Electoral Court employees work on the final stage of sealing electronic voting machines in preparation for the general election run-off in Brasilia, Brazil, October 19, 2022 ©  AP / Eraldo Peres

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's lawyers have urged the country’s electoral authority to invalidate all votes cast on more than half of the electronic voting machines used in the race that he narrowly lost to former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In a complaint filed on Tuesday, Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party questioned the results of the October 30 runoff election over what they called an “irreparable non-compliance due to malfunction,” claiming that nearly 280,000 voting machines of an older model were missing identification numbers in internal logs.

Former President da Silva – a leftist politician known to many Brazilians simply as 'Lula' – was officially declared the winner by a thin margin of 50.9% against the incumbent’s 49.1%. However, if all the votes in question were annulled, Bolsonaro would win reelection with 51% of the remaining valid votes, according to Marcelo de Bessa, the lawyer who filed the motion.

The Superior Electoral Court noted that the same voting machines were used in the first round of the election in which Bolsonaro’s party beat all competitors in both congressional houses. The court set a 24-hour deadline for Bolsonaro’s allies to present a full audit of both rounds of the vote.

Car plows through pro-Bolsonaro protesters blocking road (VIDEO) READ MORE: Car plows through pro-Bolsonaro protesters blocking road (VIDEO)

In the runup to the election, Bolsonaro had repeatedly claimed that Brazil’s electronic voting system is open to fraud, and accused the election authorities of favoring Lula. His criticism appears to echo statements made by former US President Donald Trump – a leader he has had warm relations with – who has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 US election was stolen from him. Both Trump and Bolsonaro have failed to provide evidence to support their allegations.

Bolsonaro’s refusal to formally concede defeat triggered chaotic protests across Brazil earlier this month. At one point, demonstrators demanded a military takeover of the government and an inquiry into the nation’s electronic voting system.

Bolsonaro asked his supporters not to block federal highways, arguing that would only undermine the legitimacy of their movement. He urged them instead to gather in squares and other proper venues for rallies, saying such protests are “very welcome” and “part of our democracy.”

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Nationalism Debate, Part 1 – Politics
0:00
27:18
Socialism 2.0? Alessandro Golombiewski Teixeira, Professor at Tsinghua University's School of Public Policy & Management
0:00
29:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies