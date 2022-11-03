icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Nov, 2022 09:55
Car plows through pro-Bolsonaro protesters blocking road (VIDEO)

People unhappy with the Brazilian president’s election loss have been disrupting traffic in protest
FILE PHOTO. Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro block a highway to protest the results of the presidential run-off. ©  Heuler Andrey / Getty Images

A man was arrested in Brazil after driving his car through a crowd of supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, injuring nine people.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon on the Washington Luis Highway, according to national media. A group of people protesting the incumbent president’s election defeat were demonstrating in the middle of the road.

The driver, who was later identified by state military police as a 28-year-old man, asked the crowd to let him pass through the blockade, but was denied. He then took off and drove through the crowd, carrying a number of protesters on the hood, footage of the incident shows.

The vehicle stopped shortly thereafter, and officers had to protect the driver from angry demonstrators who attempted to retaliate. He was arrested, and his 74-year-old mother, who was also in the car, was let go.

The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder. He injured nine people, including a 12-year-old girl and two law enforcement officers, the military police said in a statement. The incident took place in the Mirassol municipality in the state of Sao Paulo, around 400km northwest of the provincial capital.

Mass protests erupted in Brazil after Bolsonaro suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday. Before the election, he claimed that he could only lose if there was fraud, and he never formally conceded defeat. The protesters are demanding a military takeover of the government and an inquiry into the nation’s electronic voting system.

READ MORE: Bolsonaro urges protesters to clear roadblocks

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro asked his supporters not to block federal highways, stating that by doing so, they were only undermining the legitimacy of their movement. He urged them instead to gather in squares and other proper places for rallies. 

