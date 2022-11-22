icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Nov, 2022 13:48
HomeWorld News

Orban angers neighboring countries with ‘irredentist’ scarf

The prime minister was filmed wearing a piece of clothing featuring a pre-partition map of Greater Hungary
Orban angers neighboring countries with ‘irredentist’ scarf
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. ©  Orbán Viktor/ Facebook

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been seen wearing a football scarf featuring the shape of Greater Hungary, the historical territory that existed before the country ceded lands to neighbors after ending up on the losing side in World War I. He downplayed the implied territorial claim, after some nations took issue with the accessory.

“Football is not politics. Let’s not see what is not there,” he said on his Facebook page on Tuesday, reacting to the outcry. Hungary’s national team belongs to all Hungarians, regardless of where they live, he added.

Greater Hungary refers to historical Hungarian lands, many of which Budapest lost under the 1920 Treaty of Trianon. Parts of the former Kingdom of Hungary now belong to Romania, Serbia, Ukraine, Croatia and Slovakia. Critics say the idea of Greater Hungary is inherently irredentist, but supporters say it is about historical roots of ethnic Hungarians.

Orban wore the scarf bearing the controversial map on Sunday when he met the national football team ahead of its friendly match against Greece in Budapest. Footage of the meeting was posted on the premier’s social media. Some foreign officials condemned Orban for what they saw as a provocation.

German MEP Daniel Freund drew public attention to the symbol in a tweet on Monday, remarking sarcastically that the map would be “reassuring” for Hungary’s neighbors.

A fellow EU lawmaker from Romania, Alin Mituta, stated that Orban had sent an “unacceptable message” that was a throwback to the “Nazi period.” Both Hungary and Romania were Axis powers during World War II.

“Orban must be held accountable for such actions that are incompatible with the membership of the family of liberal democrats,” the politician wrote on social media.

Poland formally demands $1.2 trillion from Germany
Read more
Poland formally demands $1.2 trillion from Germany

The Romanian Foreign Ministry said it had conveyed “strong disapproval” to the Hungarian ambassador in Bucharest. The scarf stunt contrasted with an “atmosphere of openness” during the visit that Minister Bogdan Lucian made to Budapest last week, the statement added. 

During his trip to Budapest, the top diplomat met Orban and complained to him that some Hungarian officials had been going to Romania in a private capacity and making “inappropriate statements” there, the Romanian Ministry said at the time.

Ukraine, another nation whose current territory includes parts that used to belong to the Kingdom of Hungary, said it too intended to lodge a formal complaint.

“The promotion of revisionist ideas in Hungary does not contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday. His department will summon the Hungarian ambassador and expects an apology, he added.

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Nationalism Debate, Part 1 – Politics
0:00
27:18
Socialism 2.0? Alessandro Golombiewski Teixeira, Professor at Tsinghua University's School of Public Policy & Management
0:00
29:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies