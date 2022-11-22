icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Nov, 2022 01:16
HomeWorld News

London mayor calls for censorship

Sadiq Khan has argued against restoration of the former US president Donald Trump’s access to social media
London mayor calls for censorship
FILE PHOTO: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the opening of the Battersea Power Station in London, Oct. 14, 2022 ©  AP / Alberto Pezzali

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is so distressed by Twitter’s reinstatement of Donald Trump’s account that he has called for increasing censorship on social media and requiring the former president to sign a “binding code of conduct.”

“The return of Donald Trump to Twitter shows why we desperately need new regulation of social media and online speech,” Khan tweeted on Sunday. “Freedom of speech is vital, but it must be balanced against keeping other people safe to protect our democracy and society.”

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in a $44 billion takeover last month, ended Trump’s long banishment from the platform on Saturday. The then-president was banned from Twitter and other major platforms in January 2021, after the US Capitol riot. Musk conducted a Twitter poll asking users whether Trump should be allowed to return. The survey attracted more than 15 million votes, 51.8% of which favored reinstatement.

Trump hesitant to return to Twitter READ MORE: Trump hesitant to return to Twitter

Khan called Trump “a dangerous, far-right politician who has a history of inciting violence. He must not be allowed to use social media to preach hate and further fuel the politics of division.” He claimed that the former president put people at risk of hate crimes and “encouraged an attempt to overthrow the democratically elected US government.”

“We already know it could happen again if he’s allowed back,” the mayor added. “He should not be given access to a huge platform to continue spreading hate and undermining democracy without at the very least signing a binding code of conduct leading to his immediate removal if broken.”

Trump said on Saturday that he doesn’t “see any reason” to resume using Twitter, as he has built a strong following on his own platform, Truth Social.

Top stories

RT Features

‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US alliances backfiring
0:00
26:50
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Missile of November’
0:00
26:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies