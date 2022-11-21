icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Nov, 2022 09:11
HomeWorld News

Israeli government parties want gender segregation – media

Religious parties have reportedly urged Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu to introduce the policy at publicly funded events
Israeli government parties want gender segregation – media
Israeli activists chant slogans and carry placards during the 10th annual "SlutWalk" march on June 17, 2022, Jerusalem, Israel © AFP / AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP

Several religious parties in Israel’s coalition government have reportedly called on Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu to introduce legislation that would allow gender segregation at publicly funded events. The suggestion came under fire from the opposition, with outgoing premier Yair Lapid likening such policies to those enforced by religious authorities in Israel’s arch enemy, Iran.

The Israel Hayom daily newspaper claimed on Sunday that during ongoing coalition talks, the Orthodox United Torah Judaism and Religious Zionism parties demanded that a workaround be developed to circumvent existing anti-discrimination laws.

At present, separate male-female seating arrangements at government educational facilities, public events and in public transport are explicitly prohibited in the country.

Some religious Israelis, however, argue that the government effectively discriminates against them by banning gender segregation, which they consider to be a religious commandment. They claim that the current anti-discrimination legislation denies such individuals the right to participate in public events.

Netanyahu wins Israeli election READ MORE: Netanyahu wins Israeli election

According to the report, the ultra-orthodox parties made several other demands of Netanyahu, including dramatic restrictions on Israel’s immigration policies and the revocation of recognition of non-orthodox conversions to Judaism.

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid argued that attempts by the “ultra-orthodox nationalists” to “place women behind barriers and legalize separating men from women” are particularly outrageous at a time when “brave women in Iran are fighting for their rights.

Labor party leader Merav Michaeli, in turn, slammed the proposals as anti-democratic.

Nobody has the right to decide for anyone else where they sit, what they wear, or whether or not to terminate a pregnancy,” he proclaimed, adding that “this is the fight for our democracy.

According to the Times of Israel, back in 2019 religious parties already called on Netanyahu’s Likud to allow gender segregation, with the latter reportedly agreeing to the demands. The coalition, however, eventually failed to produce a government.

Top stories

RT Features

‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US alliances backfiring
0:00
26:50
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Missile of November’
0:00
26:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies