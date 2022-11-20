icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Nov, 2022 16:05
HomeWorld News

Biden breaks age record

As of Sunday, the US has its first octogenarian president
Biden breaks age record
Joe Biden speaks as he meets with business and labor leaders at the White House in Washington, DC, November 18, 2022 ©  AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta

Joe Biden turned 80 years old on Sunday, becoming the first US president to serve into his ninth decade. While Biden’s advanced age and apparent cognitive difficulties have made him the target of Republican attacks, the combined leadership of both parties is older than ever.

Biden will celebrate his birthday with a brunch hosted by First Lady Jill Biden, and members of his family already in Washington for his granddaughter’s wedding on Saturday are expected to attend.

While Biden is already the oldest person ever to serve as president, his birthday marks a milestone for the nation, which is now led by the first octogenarian in its history. 

Republicans have long argued that Biden is mentally unfit for office, pointing to his difficulty with speeches and apparent confusion during public appearances. A Politico survey earlier this week found that 48% of voters consider Biden mentally unfit, with 50% disagreeing with the statement that the president is “in good health.” 

Biden mixes up countries again
Read more
Biden mixes up countries again

Biden said last week that his “intention” is to run for office again in 2024, when he will be 82 years old. However, the Democratic Party’s left-wing base is already calling for someone else to take his place, and a Reuters poll earlier this month found that 46% of Democrats feel he may not be up to the challenge.

Should Biden commit to a 2024 campaign, he will likely face off against former President Donald Trump, who announced his candidacy earlier this week. Trump will be 78 when Americans go to the polls in 2024, and the same Reuters poll found that 26% of Republicans feel he too will be too old for the job by then.

Americans are working longer than ever before, with the Washington Post noting on Sunday that the share of octogenarians in the US workforce has increased from 110,000 in 1980 to 734,000 in 2019. 

The outgoing 117th Congress is the oldest in the nation’s history, with around a quarter of its members over the age of 70, up from 8% in 2002, according to research by Insider. The leaders of both parties are among the oldest members, with retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi coming in at 82 and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell turning 81 in February. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican, will be the oldest member of Congress in history when he turns 95 before the end of his eighth term in 2029.

Top stories

RT Features

Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arrogance unmoored? Rob Urie, Author of 'Zen Economics'
0:00
29:33
Abbot Baby Formula Plant
0:00
25:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies