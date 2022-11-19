icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Nov, 2022 16:37
HomeWorld News

European fighter jet development to go ahead – Berlin

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has called the project an example of “excellent cooperation”
European fighter jet development to go ahead – Berlin
FILE PHOTO. The full-scale model of the Systeme de Combat Aerien Futur (SCAF), the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), is presented on the Dassault Aviation's static display on the first day of the 53rd International Paris Air Show on June 17, 2019 at Le Bourget Airport, near Paris. ©  ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

Germany, France, and Spain have agreed to move forward with the development of a new European fighter jet, Berlin confirmed on Friday. 

The announcement followed a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron last month, in which the two leaders called for more EU autonomy from the US.  

The joint project is known as the Future Air Combat System (FACS). German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a statement: “The political agreement on FCAS is a great step and – especially in these times – an important sign of the excellent Franco-German-Spanish cooperation.” 

She added that the combat system, with an estimated cost of more than €100 billion ($103.4 billion) will help “strengthen Europe’s military capabilities and secure important know-how… for the European industry.” 

Germany’s Airbus, which is taking part in the jet’s development along with France’s Dassault and Spain’s Indra, said in an email statement that a “number of formal steps in the respective countries” have yet to be taken before the three companies can get down to work. 

French FM calls for more EU autonomy from US READ MORE: French FM calls for more EU autonomy from US

The FCAS was conceived in 2017 when Macron and then-Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed to jointly develop a new fighter jet along with several other associated weapons, including drones. According to the plan, the new aircraft should enter service in 2040.  

Macron’s administration has long advocated for greater European independence and self-sufficiency in terms of defense, which would allow the continent to be less dependent on the US. In late October, amid reports of increasingly strained bilateral relations, Macron and Scholz held a meeting in Paris in which the two spoke in favor of greater autonomy from the US. 

Earlier this month, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also called for the continent to become more independent, adding that the defense goals of all EU nations should be directed towards strengthening “European sovereignty.”

 

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abbot Baby Formula Plant
0:00
25:7
CrossTalk: Zelensky’s war
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies