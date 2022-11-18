icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Nov, 2022 09:29
HomeWorld News

Pentagon casts doubt on Iran missile claim

The US military is “skeptical” about reports that Tehran has developed a hypersonic weapon
Pentagon casts doubt on Iran missile claim
FILE PHOTO. Two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military personnel stand guard under an Iranian ballistic missile. ©  Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Pentagon says it doubts Iran’s claims that it has developed a hypersonic weapon, a spokesperson told journalists. A top Iranian commander reported the achievement last week.

“We’ve seen the reports asserted and coming out of Iran. We remain skeptical of these reports,” Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said when asked on Thursday about reports in Iranian media. She added that the US military was monitoring “any development or proliferation of advanced technology coming out of Iran or missile systems.”

The claim that Tehran now possesses a projectile capable of traveling at a hypersonic speed – usually defined as over five times the speed of sound – came from Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

He told journalists that the new ballistic missile was designed to pierce through enemy air defense systems and could maneuver both inside and outside of the atmosphere, but offered no further details. He also said that the technology to intercept the weapon would not be developed for at least several decades.

READ MORE: Iran has developed hypersonic weapon – top commander

Washington has imposed a number of sanctions on Iran and officials directly linked to the development and testing of its missile technology. The US claims it poses a threat to regional stability.

Tehran touts its arsenal of various types of missiles as deterrence against potential aggression by the US or one of its regional allies such as Israel.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Zelensky’s war
0:00
25:14
The high cost of food and fertilizers
0:00
23:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies