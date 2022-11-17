Biden congratulates Republicans on winning the House

The US leader says he will “work with anyone” who wants to deliver results for the American people

President Joe Biden has congratulated the Republican Party on winning the majority in the US House of Representatives as a result of the midterm elections on November 8.

Last week’s vote “demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy,” Biden, a Democrat, said in a short statement on Thursday. “There was a strong rejection of election deniers, political violence, and intimidation.”



“I congratulate Leader [Kevin] McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority.”

Democrats and Republicans should now work together “to lower costs, protect the right to choose, and preserve our democracy,” the president said.

“The American people want us to get things done for them. They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better. And I will work with anyone – Republican or Democrat – willing to work with me to deliver results for them.”

It became clear that the Republicans regained control of the House on Wednesday after AP declared Mike Garcia the winner in California’s 27th congressional district. This gave the Republican Party 218 seats, enough for a slim majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

The Republicans did not do as well as expected in the midterms, but they will still be able to complicate Biden’s legislative agenda for the next two years.

The Senate remains in the hands of the Democrats, giving them control over the president’s judicial and administration appointments. Also, any legislation pushed by the Republicans will require bipartisan support to clear the Senate or avoid a veto from Biden.