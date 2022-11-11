icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Nov, 2022 01:35
HomeWorld News

Officer killed in ‘suspected terror attack’

The attacker was shot by Brussels police and taken to the hospital after stabbing multiple officers
Officer killed in ‘suspected terror attack’
Police attend the scene of an incident in Brussels, Nov. 10, 2022 ©  AP / Sylvain Plazy

One police officer was fatally stabbed and another injured following a knife attack in the Belgian capital, with federal prosecutors noting they believe the incident was an act of terrorism.

The assault unfolded near the Brussels North railway station on Thursday evening, with the suspect, who has yet to be identified, attempting to stab two officers as they were on patrol, according to local law enforcement. 

“One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” police said, as cited by a Belgian newspaper, adding that the two officers “then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker.”

The two injured officers were taken to the hospital, but one of them perished from a knife wound to the neck, the paper reported. The attacker was also taken to hospital, though his condition is unknown, as is that of the second policeman.

Football star stabbed in deadly supermarket rampage READ MORE: Football star stabbed in deadly supermarket rampage

Eric Van der Sypt, an official with Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office, told the Associated Press that the attack took place in a “terrorist context,” noting that federal authorities took over the case because there is “suspicion of a terror attack.” 

Belgian media outlets claim the attacker was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” – Arabic for “god is great” – during the attack, but officials have yet to confirm many details about the incident.

The assailant’s motive has yet to be determined. According to another local paper, Het Laatste Nieuws, the lone knifeman appeared at a police station earlier on Thursday, where he told officers that he intended to kill a member of law enforcement. A local police union reported the same, but it remains unclear why the man was not arrested.

Top stories

RT Features

America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of energy prices is skyrocketing
0:00
20:0
CrossTalk: Escalation dial
0:00
24:42
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies