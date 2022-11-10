icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Nov, 2022 10:01
Biden makes another Iraq gaffe

The US president said Russia was pulling troops out of Fallujah
Biden makes another Iraq gaffe
US President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters at the White House on November 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. ©  Samuel Corum / Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has one again confused his nation’s military mission in Iraq with the Russian operation in Ukraine. Commenting on the news that Russia was withdrawing forces from the city of Kherson, he misnamed it Fallujah.

The gaffe happened during a press conference on Wednesday, when Biden explained how Washington took Moscow’s announcement that it was redeploying troops away from the right bank of the Dnieper River, where the regional capital of Kherson is located. Fallujah, meanwhile, was the site of intense fighting in 2004 during the US war in Iraq.

Russia incorporated the former Ukrainian region last month, after its residents voted in a referendum in support of the move. The regional authorities have been urging Kherson residents to leave, citing a threat posed by Ukrainian troops. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it was withdrawing forces and taking up defensive positions on the left bank of Dnieper, saying the step was necessary to save soldiers’ lives and regroup for action elsewhere.

After correcting himself and clarifying that he was referring to Kherson and not Fallujah, as he had initially said, Biden assessed that the Russians were going to “lick their wounds, decide whether – what they’re going to do over the winter, and decide whether or not they’re going to compromise.”

Last week, Biden confused Ukraine with Iraq in remarks made in Florida, as he was blaming the conflict for the global surge in inflation.

“I mean, excuse me, the war in Ukraine,” he corrected himself. “I’m thinking of Iraq because that’s where my son died.”

Beau Biden died in 2015 from brain cancer, which his father links to exposure to toxic fumes from burn pits used by the US military to dispose of waste on bases in foreign nations. Beau was deployed to Iraq in 2008 as part of the Delaware Army National Guard.

READ MORE: Biden says Musk ‘worthy’ of probe

In his State of the Union speech in March, Biden called the Ukrainian people “Iranian” as he pledged his government’s support to them.

