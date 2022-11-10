icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Nov, 2022 00:42
HomeWorld News

Biden says Musk ‘worthy’ of probe

President Joe Biden is open to looking into Twitter’s new boss as a national security risk
Biden says Musk ‘worthy’ of probe
Baron Capital Group Chairman and CEO Ron Baron interviewed Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a featured session at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in New York City on November 4, 2022 ©  Business Wire

It is worth looking into whether Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is a threat to US national security, President Joe Biden said at a press conference on Wednesday.

As Biden discussed midterm elections results, Bloomberg’s Jenny Leonard asked him if he thought Musk was a “threat to US national security” and if the federal government should “investigate his joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments, which include the Saudis.”

“I think that… Elon Musk’s… cooperation and or… technical relationships with other countries, uh, is worthy of being looked at,” Biden replied. “Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting that. I’m suggesting it’s worth being looked at, and uh, um, and that’s all I’ll say.”

Asked “how?” Biden laughed and said, “There’s a lot of ways.”

US officials seeking probe into Musk’s Twitter deal – WaPo READ MORE: US officials seeking probe into Musk’s Twitter deal – WaPo

The Tesla and SpaceX executive acquired the social media platform for a reported $44 billion, officially taking over on October 27 and firing thousands of employees. Bloomberg has reported that Musk’s takeover of Twitter was financed in part by the government funds of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which obtained stakes in the new private company.

In short order, activists pressured numerous advertisers to boycott Twitter, while dozens of prominent Democrats and journalists announced they would leave Twitter for other platforms. Ahead of the midterms, Musk endorsed a Republican takeover of Congress, arguing that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties.”

Establishment panic about Elon Musk’s changes to Twitter means he’s doing something right READ MORE: Establishment panic about Elon Musk’s changes to Twitter means he’s doing something right

Before Biden’s remarks on Wednesday, Musk said Twitter would be doing “lots of dumb things” in the coming months to see what works and what doesn’t. He also solicited feedback on the “complaint hotline,” receiving over 75,000 replies, and held an hour-long question-and-answer session on “advertising and the future,” which drew over a million listeners.

What Musk has not done yet is reverse any of the previous management’s “permanent suspensions” from Twitter, including that of President Donald Trump while he was still in office.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Escalation dial
0:00
24:42
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies