icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Nov, 2022 19:16
HomeWorld News

Elon Musk threatens ‘thermonuclear name and shame’

The billionaire has warned that he may identify advertisers that boycott Twitter, enabling backers of free speech to punish them
Elon Musk threatens ‘thermonuclear name and shame’
© Getty Images / Scott Olson

Twitter owner Elon Musk has warned that he may identify advertisers that are boycotting his social media platform under pressure from leftist groups, a move that would likely trigger counter-boycotts as the billionaire’s supporters push back against corporate America in defense of free speech.

“A thermonuclear name and shame is exactly what will happen if this continues,” Musk said on Friday night, referring to the sharp drop in revenue that he’s seen at Twitter because activist groups are pressuring advertisers to stop using the platform. He made the comment in response to a Twitter post by former US Senate aide Mike Davis, who suggested that exposing the advertisers would enable Musk’s 114 million followers on the platform to launch a counter-boycott.

The Tesla CEO completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter last week, vowing to restore freedom of speech in America by providing a “digital town square” where a wide range of beliefs can be freely debated. Dozens of left-wing activist groups responded by trying to persuade advertisers to stop doing business with Twitter, arguing that Musk would make it a “direct threat to public safety” by allowing “harmful” content. Some of the groups, such as Media Matters, are backed by activist billionaire George Soros.

Twitter relies on advertising for more than 90% of its revenue, though that may change under Musk, who has begun charging users $8 monthly to have “verified” status on their accounts.

READ MORE: Biden lashes out at Twitter and Musk

Musk, who ranks as the world’s richest person with a fortune estimated by Forbes at over $208 billion, said earlier on Friday that Twitter had suffered a “massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation. We did everything we could to appease the activists.” He added that the activists were “trying to destroy free speech in America.”

READ MORE: Ex-workers sue Twitter over layoffs

Musk fired about half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees to shore up the finances of a business that he claimed was operating at a loss before he took over. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4 million a day,” he said. Affected employees were offered three months of severance pay.

 

Top stories

RT Features

The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Change election?
0:00
25:27
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies