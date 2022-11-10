icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Nov, 2022 07:57
EU country’s biggest nuclear reactor suffers turbine failure

It is the third incident at Sweden’s Oskarshamn plant this year
EU country’s biggest nuclear reactor suffers turbine failure
The Oskarshamn Nuclear Power Plant in Sweden, 2008. © Mikael Fritzon / TT News Agency / AP

Sweden’s biggest nuclear reactor was taken off the grid after a turbine failure on Wednesday. It is the third incident at the country’s southern Oskarshamn Nuclear Power Plant this year.

“The issue that caused the shutdown has now been fixed,” Desiree Liljevall, the spokeswoman for the plant’s operator, OKG, said, adding that the reactor will be relaunched soon.

“We know what has happened, but we can’t comment on it,” Liljevall added.

The Oskarshamn facility is one of the country’s three active nuclear power plants. Its reactor is Sweden’s biggest electricity producer.

The reactor was previously shut down for a week in February due to a fuel leak, and later shut down for a day in July.

The plant’s two other reactors stopped operating in the 2010s, as Europe has largely been on course to transition to alternative energy sources and a ‘green economy’.

France to restart nuclear reactors – energy ministry
Read more
France to restart nuclear reactors – energy ministry

However, the high inflation rate and the energy crisis prompted countries such as Germany to rethink their approach to nuclear power and postpone the decommissioning of its remaining plants.

At the same time, countries are faced with the goal of modernizing the plants, especially older facilities. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that 26 of France’s 56 nuclear reactors are shut down for maintenance or due to corrosion on the pipes that cool the reactor cores.

French electric company EDF discovered a radioactive leak in the primary cooling circuit at the Civaux Nuclear Power Plant last week. It said that there was no safety risk, and no radioactivity was detected outside of the facility.

