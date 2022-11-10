icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Nov, 2022 03:21
HomeWorld News

Fate of US Senate may be decided in runoff

Key races in three states will determine which party controls the upper chamber of Congress
Fate of US Senate may be decided in runoff
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger holds a news conference in Atlanta on Nov. 9, 2022 ©  AP / Stephen Smith

The United States Senate remains up for grabs as the 2022 midterm elections draw to a close, with several races still undecided and a runoff vote likely set next month in Georgia, which could become a tie-breaker that hands a majority to one of the two major parties.

Though the Democrats gained a Senate seat in Pennsylvania after Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman beat out Republican Mehmet Oz, three states will now decide the fate of the upper house: Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

Republican candidate Adam Laxalt currently holds the lead in Nevada, while Democrat Mark Kelly is ahead of the pack in Arizona. However, with many more votes left to count, both races have been deemed too early to call. 

US cybersecurity chief assesses midterms ‘integrity’ READ MORE: US cybersecurity chief assesses midterms ‘integrity’

Georgia, meanwhile, is headed for a runoff contest on December 6, as both Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker failed to reach a 50% threshold needed to win outright.

Should members of both parties each take Nevada and Arizona, Georgia’s runoff would then decide whether Republicans or Democrats hold a majority in the Senate. The chamber was evenly divided before the midterms, leaving Vice President Kamala Harris – who presides over the Senate – to break ties on split votes.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Escalation dial
0:00
24:42
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies