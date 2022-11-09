icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Nov, 2022 08:49
HomeWorld News

UK minister resigns after bullying allegations

Sir Gavin Williamson had been in the job for just 14 days
UK minister resigns after bullying allegations
Former UK Cabinet officer minister Gavin Williamson ©  AFP / John Sibley

The government of Britain’s new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, which was appointed just two weeks ago, lost a cabinet minister on Tuesday.

Sir Gavin Williamson, considered to be Sunak’s close ally, announced his resignation due to allegations of bullying, which, he said, were “becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing.”

Williamson, who previously served as defense secretary under Theresa May and as education secretary under Boris Johnson, but was sacked on both occasions, found himself in hot water again after it was revealed that he had sent expletive-laden texts to former chief whip Wendy Morton, raging over not being invited to the Queen’s funeral in September.

He allegedly blamed Morton for “rigging” the allocation of tickets to the event and warned that “there is a price for everything.”

“I have apologized to the recipient for those messages,” Sir Gavin said in a statement. However, the Guardian reported that the claim was false, with Morton not having received an apology from him.

UK Tories suspend ex-minister over TV ambitions
Read more
UK Tories suspend ex-minister over TV ambitions

Another report by the Guardian on Monday claimed that while defense minister, Williamson told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window.”

On Tuesday, former Tory MP Anne Milton told Channel 4 that Sir Gavin behaved in a “threatening” and “intimidating” way towards fellow Conservative party members when he was the chief whip five years ago. According to Milton, he used the mental and physical health problems of MPs against them, collecting “salacious gossip” about their “sexual preferences” as leverage.

“I refute the characterization of these claims,” Williamson, who now faces several probes into his conduct, pointed out.

Sunak said he accepted the resignation of his close ally “with great sadness,” thanking Sir Gavin for his “personal support and loyalty.”

The Labour deputy leader, Angela Rayner, used Williamson’s exit from the government to attack the Conservatives, saying that “as families struggle during a cost-of-living crisis made in Downing Street, yet another Tory government has descended into chaos.” Liz Truss quit last month as prime minister after only six weeks in office, becoming the shortest-serving leader in British history.

READ MORE: ‘We don’t all look the same’: UK education secretary ‘thought he’d met football ace Rashford’… when it was rugby star Itoje

The fact that Sunak “appointed Gavin Williamson with full knowledge of serious allegations about his conduct and repeatedly expressed confidence in him” is more proof of the PM’s “poor judgment and weak leadership” as well as his inability to put the country before the party, Rayner said.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Escalation dial
0:00
24:42
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies