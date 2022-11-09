Zelensky makes US midterms plea

Vladimir Zelensky demanded from Americans “unwavering unity” in supporting Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Tuesday called on American politicians to remain united in supporting Kiev, as it increasingly appeared that President Joe Biden’s Democrat might lose their majority in the US Congress in the midterm elections.

“Democracies must not stop on their way to the victory,” Zelensky said in a recorded video address to Americans. “As in any democratic society, Ukrainians have different views on life and politics. But when Russia decided to destroy our freedom and wipe Ukraine off the face of the earth, we immediately got united and we keep this unity.”

“I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now, until that very day when we all hear those important words we have been dreaming of... Until we hear that peace has finally been restored,” he added, according to AFP.

Citing the conflict, Zelensky has invoked martial law, centralized all media, and banned a total of 15 opposition parties – including the main parliamentary rival – accusing them of being “pro-Russian.”

Later in the day, Zelensky met with US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who said that Washington had provided bipartisan support to Ukraine and that Biden “is committed to work with the US Congress so that this continues.” She also announced another $25 million in USAID funding ahead of the oncoming winter.

The Biden government has pledged more than $54 billion in aid for Kiev just this year, following Moscow’s decision to send troops into Ukraine in February. While some Republicans – such as Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene – have vowed that “not another penny will go to Ukraine” if they win, the party establishment has been more reserved, saying only that Kiev can’t expect a “blank check” from the US, given the economic crisis at home.