icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Nov, 2022 00:17
HomeWorld News

Zelensky makes US midterms plea

Vladimir Zelensky demanded from Americans “unwavering unity” in supporting Ukraine 
Zelensky makes US midterms plea
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Tuesday called on American politicians to remain united in supporting Kiev, as it increasingly appeared that President Joe Biden’s Democrat might lose their majority in the US Congress in the midterm elections.

“Democracies must not stop on their way to the victory,” Zelensky said in a recorded video address to Americans. “As in any democratic society, Ukrainians have different views on life and politics. But when Russia decided to destroy our freedom and wipe Ukraine off the face of the earth, we immediately got united and we keep this unity.”

“I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now, until that very day when we all hear those important words we have been dreaming of... Until we hear that peace has finally been restored,” he added, according to AFP.

Citing the conflict, Zelensky has invoked martial law, centralized all media, and banned a total of 15 opposition parties – including the main parliamentary rival – accusing them of being “pro-Russian.”

Ukraine asks US for new anti-drone weapon – ABC  READ MORE: Ukraine asks US for new anti-drone weapon – ABC 

Later in the day, Zelensky met with US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who said that Washington had provided bipartisan support to Ukraine and that Biden “is committed to work with the US Congress so that this continues.” She also announced another $25 million in USAID funding ahead of the oncoming winter.

The Biden government has pledged more than $54 billion in aid for Kiev just this year, following Moscow’s decision to send troops into Ukraine in February. While some Republicans – such as Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene – have vowed that “not another penny will go to Ukraine” if they win, the party establishment has been more reserved, saying only that Kiev can’t expect a “blank check” from the US, given the economic crisis at home.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
Gain of pain? Radhika Desai, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, University of Manitoba
0:00
30:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies