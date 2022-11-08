icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Nov, 2022 03:32
Trump teases ‘very big announcement’

The former US president said he would reveal something ‘big’ next week
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance in Vandalia, Ohio, November 7, 2022 ©  AP / Michael Conroy

Ex-US President Donald Trump has hinted at a “very big announcement” set for next week, just one day before the midterm elections, which he described as a “critical” and even “country-saving” event.

Addressing a rally in Dayton, Ohio on Monday night, Trump declared that he would unveil major news from his home in Florida on November 15, fueling much speculation about whether he intends another presidential run.

“Not to detract from tomorrow’s very important, even critical, election – and I would say in the strongest way, it’s a country-saving election… I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” he told the crowd, which erupted into cheers.

Though the former POTUS did not offer any details about the upcoming announcement, his comments follow reports that he could soon throw his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential race, with Axios suggesting last week that Trump’s “inner circle” was eyeing November 14 as a potential announcement date.

According to unnamed people familiar with the discussions cited by Axios, Trump’s team plans to hold a series of political rallies to promote the campaign following the announcement, though they said many plans are not yet finalized. However, some Trump allies have reportedly already begun booking travel arrangements to help with the election effort.

Trump’s former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway recently told reporters that the ex-president has held off on any announcement to avoid taking attention away from the midterm elections set for Tuesday, but added: “I think you can expect him to announce soon.”

A return to presidential politics by Trump is guaranteed to stir controversy, as the former leader faced two impeachment hearings during his single term in office and a near-endless stream of criticism and allegations from Democratic opponents – many of whom continue to blame Trump for the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

