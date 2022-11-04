icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Nov, 2022 18:15
HomeWorld News

Team Trump sets target date for 2024 announcement – media

The former president’s advisers are reportedly preparing to launch his presidential campaign on November 14
Team Trump sets target date for 2024 announcement – media
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a political rally on Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa. © Getty Images / Stephen Maturen

Former president Donald Trump reportedly aims to announce his entry into the 2024 presidential race later this month, when he expects Republicans to be in a celebratory mood after retaking control of Congress in next week’s midterm elections.

Trump’s “inner circle” is targeting November 14 as the date to unveil his bid to retake the presidency, Axios reported on Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the discussions. The planning talks have escalated to the point where Trump allies are reportedly marking off dates on their calendars and booking their travel arrangements.

The announcement will be followed by a series of political events to promote Trump’s campaign, according to Axios. A Trump spokesman declined to comment on the plans. They still haven’t been finalized and the timing could be pushed back based on the results of the congressional midterms, according to the media outlet.

Trump and his allies have hinted in recent weeks that his 2024 campaign announcement is imminent, but they haven’t publicly disclosed a date. His former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, told reporters that Trump had held back on launching his bid to avoid taking attention away from congressional candidates in the November 8 midterms. “I think you can expect him to announce [it] soon.”

READ MORE: Trump expected to make announcement on presidential bid ‘soon’

The former president appeared to be setting the table for his 2024 announcement on Thursday night at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa. “In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK?” he told the cheering crowd. He added, “Get ready – that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.”

The US could be headed for a rematch of 2020’s bitter presidential election, as President Joe Biden has indicated that he intends to seek re-election in 2024, though he hasn’t formally announced his candidacy yet.

However, recent polls have shown that most voters don’t want a sequel to the Trump-Biden slugfest. Only 26% of Americans want Biden to seek re-election, while only 27% want Trump to run again, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll that was released last week. Recent polls suggest that voters in at least two key swing states – Florida and Ohio – believe another Republican, Ron DeSantis, would have a better chance than Trump of winning the presidency in 2024.

READ MORE: Voters expect Republicans to impeach Biden – poll

Top stories

RT Features

The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Change election?
0:00
25:27
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies