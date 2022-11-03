icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Nov, 2022 21:30
HomeWorld News

Trump expected to make announcement on presidential bid ‘soon’

Former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway praised the ex-president “for not stepping in the way of the midterm candidates”
Trump expected to make announcement on presidential bid ‘soon’
Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada, October 8, 2022 ©  Ap / Jose Luis Villegas

Donald Trump is expected to announce his entry to the 2024 race for the White House “soon,” his ex-campaign manager and consultant, Kellyanne Conway, told reporters on Thursday.

Speaking at a breakfast event in Washington, Conway said that Trump’s refusal to commit to the race already was aimed at giving Republicans space to campaign for next week’s midterm elections.

“I give him a ton of credit for not announcing this year, for not stepping in the way of the midterm candidates,” she said, claiming that “a lot of people around” Trump may have been pushing him to declare his candidacy.

“I think you can expect him to announce soon,” Conway added.

Trump, who considers President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory fraudulent, has spent the year campaigning for Republican candidates, wading into primary races to boost contenders espousing his “America First” brand of populism. As the midterms draw nearer, Trump has planned campaign-style rallies in the battleground states of Iowa, Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio.

“Donald Trump has never stopped campaigning,” Conway said. “As he would say: wait and see.”

Trump himself has repeatedly dropped hints that he intends to run for office again, telling supporters that they will “be very happy” with his decision. “I ran twice. I won twice…I will probably have to do it again,” he said at a rally in Texas last month.

Voters expect Republicans to impeach Biden – poll
Read more
Voters expect Republicans to impeach Biden – poll

Conway’s statement came on the same day that three of Trump’s former advisers told Reuters that they expect an announcement shortly after the midterms. One of these advisers stated that Trump would enter the race between the elections and Thanksgiving, which falls on November 24.

Republicans hold a three-point advantage over Democrats heading into the midterms, according to an average of 17 polls compiled by Real Clear Politics. Looking forward to 2024, polling over the last month generally shows Trump and Biden within six points of each other. A Wall Street Journal survey published on Tuesday showed the two tied at 46%.

Top stories

RT Features

The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
Ending servitude? Philani Mthembu, executive director of the Institute for Global Dialogue
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies