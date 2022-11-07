icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Nov, 2022 19:47
HomeWorld News

EU member won’t support joint Ukraine aid effort

Hungary will still continue to back Kiev on a bilateral basis, Budapest has revealed
EU member won’t support joint Ukraine aid effort
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto © AFP / Attila Kisbenedek

Hungary will not support European Union efforts to jointly raise aid funds for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, the country's  Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.

Speaking at a conference in Sofia on Monday, Szijjarto said Budapest had supported Kiev directly as a neighbor and would continue to do so, but that it opposed joint efforts by the bloc to raise funds.

“We are ready to continue financial support on a bilateral basis, on the basis of a bilateral agreement between Ukraine and Hungary. But we will certainly not support any kind of joint EU borrowing in this field,” Szijjarto said.

He added that Hungary had been helping its neighbor in various ways for longer than some countries suddenly acting like Kiev's “best friends.”

Explaining Budapest’s decision, the FM said his country had supported joint borrowing during the Covid-19 pandemic and “that was more than enough.”

Germans reveal fears for financial survival in poll
Read more
Germans reveal fears for financial survival in poll

Hungary has still not received its share of those pandemic recovery funds. The European Commission has been withholding approval for Budapest to draw on the funds while it assesses the country’s efforts to satisfy numerous rule-of-law requirements.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Budapester Zeitung in October that Brussels was “punishing us and openly blackmailing us with EU money.”

This week, Brussels is set to propose an €18 billion ($18 billion) aid package for Ukraine for 2023. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen informed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of the plan by phone on Sunday.

In a statement, Von der Leyen said both parties recognized the “importance of ensuring predictable and regular funding of essential state functions.” The funding will take the form of “highly concessional long-term loans” which would support Kiev’s path toward EU membership.

Hungary is the only NATO member that has also remained steadfast in refusing to arm Ukraine. Orban has refused to supply weapons or allow arms to enter Ukraine via Hungarian territory. He has also refused to embargo Russian energy exports and has called for direct talks between Russia and the US to end the conflict.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Is the world aligning with BRICS?
0:00
28:28
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: ‘Blank Check?’
0:00
26:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies