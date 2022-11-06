icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Nov, 2022 21:10
HomeWorld News

Pope has ‘affection’ for both Russia and Ukraine

The Pontiff revealed childhood experiences left him “in love” with Ukraine, while he also has “high esteem for Russian humanism”
Pope has ‘affection’ for both Russia and Ukraine
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / NurPhoto / Massimo Valicchia

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine deeply grieves Pope Francis, as he has great “affection” for each of the rivaling countries. The Pontiff made the remarks on board his plane on Sunday as he was returning from a visit to Bahrain.

“I have great affection for the Russian people and I also have great affection for the Ukrainian people,” the Pope told reporters, recalling childhood experiences that left him “in love” with Ukraine.

When I was eleven years old, there was a priest close to me who celebrated in Ukrainian and had no altar boys, and he taught me to serve Mass in Ukrainian, and all these Ukrainian songs, I know them in their language because I learned them as a child.

While the Pontiff did not elaborate on what exactly “the Ukrainian liturgy” was, he was apparently referring to the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, which defected from the Orthodox Patriarchate of Constantinople in the late 16th century and reached a union with the Holy See.

Macron says he urged Pope to call Putin and Biden READ MORE: Macron says he urged Pope to call Putin and Biden

Francis also made a call to refrain from blaming all the Russian people for the ongoing hostilities, instead blaming the “cruelty” of the conflict on “the mercenaries, on the soldiers who go off to war as an adventure.”

“I prefer to think of it this way because I have high esteem for the Russian people, for Russian humanism. Just think of Dostoevsky, who to this day inspires us, inspires Christians to think of Christianity,” he explained.

Pope Francis has repeatedly tried to mediate in the conflict that broke out in late February, calling on both sides to reach an “immediate ceasefire” and to negotiate “solutions that are not imposed by force, but consensual, just and stable.” Attempts to negotiate, exhibited by Moscow and Kiev early in the conflict, have been stalled for a month already. In September, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky officially refused to negotiate for as long as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin remains in power. The move was prompted by referendums held in former Ukrainian territories Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, as well as in Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and by their subsequent accession to the Russian Federation.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Weary & warring? Sergey Karaganov, academic supervisor School of World Economics & Intl Relations, Higher School of Economics
0:00
30:16
CrossTalk: Change election?
0:00
25:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies