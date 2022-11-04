icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Nov, 2022 08:00
HomeWorld News

Big Tech tightens belt amid US economic woes

Amazon has frozen hiring, while two other technology companies have announced job cuts
Big Tech tightens belt amid US economic woes
Amazon sign on a building, Schodack, New York, US. © Global Look Press / Karla Cot

Amazon and two other major US tech companies are the latest big names in corporate America to sound the economic alarms, announcing job cuts and other cost-control measures as they brace for “leaner times.”

Ride-hailing giant Lyft Inc. revealed on Thursday that it will slash its staffing by 13%, eliminating about 700 jobs. Stripe Inc., a major payments processor, announced a 14% reduction in its workforce, putting around 1,000 people out of work. Amazon, the world’s largest retailer, told employees that it’s freezing corporate hiring for at least the next few months.

“We are facing stubborn inflation, energy shocks, higher interest rates, reduced investment budgets and sparser startup funding,” Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Collison said in a note to employees. The company underestimated the impact of a broad economic slowdown, they added, and now must cut costs “to adapt ourselves to the world we’re headed into.”

Many parts of the developed world appear to be headed for recession. We think that 2022 represents the beginning of a different economic climate.

Lyft offered a similar explanation to its staffers, saying that it must become leaner to cope with a “probable recession” and rising insurance costs. “We worked hard to bring down costs this summer,” co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer said, adding that job cuts became necessary after an earlier hiring freeze and other steps failed to tighten expenses enough.

Amazon cited economic uncertainty in announcing its hiring freeze. “We’re facing an unusual macroeconomic environment and want to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy,” Beth Galetti, senior vice president for people experience and technology, told employees. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has taken other steps in recent months to cut costs, such as closing call centers, discontinuing a tele-health service, and canceling or delaying new warehouse construction.

Elon Musk to fire half of Twitter’s staff – Bloomberg READ MORE: Elon Musk to fire half of Twitter’s staff – Bloomberg

The latest Big Tech belt-tightening follows job cut announcements in recent weeks by companies such as Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. Like Amazon, Google and Apple Inc. have announced hiring freezes. Billionaire Elon Musk plans to fire nearly half of the 7,500 employees at Twitter after completing his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform last week, according to a Bloomberg report.

Nevertheless, with US midterm congressional elections approaching next week, President Joe Biden and members of his administration have denied that the nation’s economy is slumping. Biden, in fact, called the US economy “strong as hell.” Even as Thursday brought more announcements of job cuts, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the strength of the US labor market is “just not consistent with a recession, or with even a pre-recession. We believe our economy is incredibly resilient.”

Top stories

RT Features

The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Change election?
0:00
25:27
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies