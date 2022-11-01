icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Nov, 2022 07:27
HIMARS shoots candy at children on Halloween (VIDEO)

A US Army base in Oklahoma used a rocket launcher to play trick-or-treat
HIMARS shoots candy at children on Halloween (VIDEO)
Screenshot from a video published on social media ©  US Army Fort Sill

An artillery unit in the US state of Oklahoma fielded a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) for a special Halloween mission, according to a video released on social media.

The launcher was deployed by the US Army’s 1-78 Field Artillery Battalion at Fort Sill to shoot out candy as children who were dressed up for the spooky night rushed to gather the treats, footage shows.

The US Army base near Lawton, Oklahoma hosts several artillery schools, where military service members train to use various pieces. It encompasses around 94,000 acres (380 square km) and has a military population of 16,500, with an additional 7,000 civilian personnel providing services for the base.

The M142 HIMARS is a wheeled 155mm rocket launcher which the US has been supplying to Ukraine to arm its military against Russia, winning praise and pleas for additional aid from officials in Kiev.

