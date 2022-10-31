icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Oct, 2022 21:55
HomeWorld News

Scientists discover ‘planet-killer’ asteroid threatening Earth

An asteroid discovered by a group of American scientists is the largest potentially hazardous one found in over eight years
Scientists discover ‘planet-killer’ asteroid threatening Earth
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / Juan Gartner

A giant asteroid could potentially cross paths with Earth, a group of American scientists have warned, adding that the one they recently discovered is the biggest detected in over eight years. Named 2022 AP7, the celestial body is 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) wide, the team revealed, adding that its potential impact would be felt across multiple continents.

“So far, we have found two large near-Earth asteroids that are about one kilometer across, a size that we call ‘planet killers’,” Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Earth and Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science and the leading author of a paper describing the discovery, said in a press release. But only 2022 AP7 has an orbit that makes it potentially dangerous for Earth, according to the scientists.

 The ‘planet killer’ asteroid was hiding somewhere between Earth and Venus, making it difficult to detect. Astronomers have to look in the Sun’s direction to study this area, and state-of-the-art orbital telescopes like James Webb or Hubble cannot be used in such studies since the Sun’s glare would burn their sensitive optics.

“Only about 25 asteroids with orbits completely within Earth’s orbit have been discovered to date because of the difficulty of observing near the glare of the Sun,” Sheppard explained. In this particular case, the scientists made the discovery using the Dark Energy Camera of the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile.

Giant asteroid closes in on Earth – NASA 
Read more
Giant asteroid closes in on Earth – NASA 

Although the inner solar system still remains largely a terra incognita when it comes to asteroids, the scientists believe that this area contains few potential dangers for Earth. 

“There are likely only a few [near Earth asteroids] with similar sizes left to find,” Sheppard said, adding that most of them likely have orbits that would never put them on a collision course with Earth. It is also unclear when, if ever, 2022 AP7 could pose an acute danger to Earth.

Yet, according to Space.com, astronomers already monitor as many as 2,200 potentially hazardous asteroids that are more than one kilometer wide. Such space rocks potentially pose a danger to the entire planet since even a 50-meter-wide asteroid could damage an entire city like London if it explodes over its center, the media outlet notes.

An asteroid called Apophis has an orbit that is dangerously close to Earth. Back in 2020, scientists warned that it could hit the planet in 2068. Later that same year, the American Astronomical Society’s Division for Planetary Sciences said that the 370-meter-long space rock could come within the orbits of some of our communication satellites as early as in 2029.

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Critiquing the West
0:00
26:35
Free to be chained? Harley Schlanger, vice president of the Schiller Institute
0:00
29:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies