31 Oct, 2022 15:05
MI5 and Bank of England buildings painted orange (VIDEOS)

A Just Stop Oil activist targets the Bank of England in London, October 31, 2022 © Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor

Climate activists from the ‘Just Stop Oil’ group have sprayed paint onto several major buildings in Central London, all of which “represent the pillars” supporting the fossil fuel industry, according to the group. The headquarters of the British domestic intelligence service, MI5, was among the latest targets.

In a statement posted online, Just Stop Oil said they had “sprayed orange paint from fire extinguishers” on the Home Office, the MI5 building, the Bank of England, and the headquarters of News Corp at London Bridge at 8:30am on Monday morning. The group is attempting to make British authorities halt all new fossil-fuel projects.

The four buildings chosen “represent the pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy – government, security, finance and media,” the statement said.

A video posted on social media shows that, during an attack on the MI5 building, a passer-by managed to grab a fire extinguisher and paint the eco-activist.

According to a tweet by the Metropolitan Police, “officers responded quickly to all incidents” and arrested “a number of people” on suspicion of criminal damage.

Monday’s detentions came on top of more than 650 arrests that have been made by Scotland Yard since October 1, when Just Stop Oil launched its month-long “Occupy Westminster” campaign.

Every single day this month, the UK capital has seen various manifestations of what the eco-activists describe as peaceful “civil resistance.” The campaign included road blockages, spraying paint on buildings and shops, and even attacking the famous ‘Sunflowers’ painting by Vincent Van Gogh with tomato soup.

The activists have warned that the end of their October campaign doesn’t mean London can now relax.

“Our supporters will be returning – today, tomorrow and the next day – and the next day after that – and every day until our demand is met: No new oil and gas in the UK,” they said.

Just Stop Oil was founded in February. It lists the Climate Emergency Fund – a US-based charity which has also funded the Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, two organizations notorious for their disruptive protests in London and beyond – as one of the main sources of funding.  

The group has apparently expanded its protests beyond the UK. Last week, three members were arrested in The Hague following an attack on Vermeer’s famous ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ painting at the Mauritshuis museum. 

