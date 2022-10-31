icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Oct, 2022 13:37
German president suspected of staging Ukraine bomb shelter incident – Der Spiegel columnist

Frank-Walter Steinmeier may have been used as a propaganda film actor, it’s been alleged
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (M) waits in the air-raid shelter after an air-raid alert and talks to residents of the city and listens to their experiences. ©  Global Look Press / Michael Kappeler

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier may have been part of a staged propaganda stunt, according to an article published by Der Spiegel on Monday. Columnist Thomas Fischer raised several questions about the politician’s recent visit to Ukraine, where he spent over an hour in a basement bomb shelter amid a supposed air raid by Russian forces.

On October 25, Steinmeier made his first trip to Ukraine since Russia launched its military offensive against the country in late February. While speaking to reporters in the northern town of Koryukovka near the Russian border, an air raid siren went off and the the president was escorted to a bomb shelter located in the basement of a nearby public building. Steinmeier ended up spending over an hour in the shelter with a group of officials and other people.

Following the incident, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said it was “a very good illustration why Ukraine needs more air defense systems” as soon as possible, referring to Berlin’s pledge to deliver several Iris-T systems to Kiev.

However, Fischer argued that a number of details about the incident did not seem to make sense. He noted that the president’s previous visit which had been scheduled for October 18 was canceled due to “security reasons” amid Russian shelling and questioned: “Has the security situation changed in the meantime?”

Another detail noted by Fischer is the fact that Steinmeier was speaking to the media so close to a building with a fully furnished basement bunker, where chairs were seemingly already arranged in a circle, as if to allow camera crews to film the official sitting among civilians.

The columnist also questioned why there have been no reports from either Ukrainian or German media outlets or official sources about the supposed air raid which prompted Steinmeier to flee into this bunker, and why there has been no information about any Russian missiles actually hitting targets in the city.

Fischer points out that the German government could easily provide simple answers to the above questions, saying it was necessary to explain how and on whose behalf this incident may have been staged.

The columnist noted that, if it turns out the event was indeed a staged operation, it would end up being “extremely embarrassing” for Berlin, because the German president would have made himself “available as an actor in a propaganda film.”

