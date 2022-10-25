icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Oct, 2022 15:47
HomeWorld News

German president forced to seek shelter during visit to Ukraine

Frank-Walter Steinmeier made the trip to offer more support to Kiev
German president forced to seek shelter during visit to Ukraine
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier waits in a shelter after amid an air raid alert in Chernigov, Ukraine, on October 25, 2022. ©  Global Look Press / dpa / Michael Kappeler

German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, had to spend over an hour in a basement bomb shelter due to an air raid warning, the German ARD broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Correspondent, Rebecca Barth, posted an image of Steinmeier and other officials sharing a small room with a crowd of people on Twitter.

According to Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s interior minister, the alarm was raised as the German president was talking to the media in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernigov. The official said it was “a very good illustration why Ukraine needs more air defense systems” as soon as possible.

Berlin pledged to send state-of-the-art Iris-T air defense systems to Ukraine back in June. Only one of the four promised units has been delivered so far. On Monday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to deliver the remaining three as quickly as possible.

Kiev repeatedly criticized Berlin for supposedly not providing enough military assistance and for refusing to provide it with Leopard battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles. It also requested at least a dozen Iris-T air defense systems, according to some reports.

It’s Steinmeier’s first visit to Ukraine since the start of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow in late February. It was initially planned for last week but was delayed due to security reasons.

READ MORE: German president arrives in Kiev

The president came to Ukraine to assure it of Berlin’s continued support but focused mostly on infrastructure repairs and “city partnership networks,” according to his spokeswoman, Cerstin Gammelin.

The president also encouraged Germans, who have had to limit their energy consumption and heating temperatures due to an energy crunch partly caused by the EU drive to get rid of Russian energy imports, to “look through the eyes of the Ukrainians for a moment.”

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Geopolitical shift
0:00
26:25
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies