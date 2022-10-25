icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Oct, 2022 07:38
HomeRussia & FSU

German president arrives in Kiev

Frank-Walter Steinmeier pledged that Berlin will continue to support Ukraine
German president arrives in Kiev
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrives in Kiev, Ukraine, October 25, 2022. © Frank-Walter Steinmeier / Facebook

The president of Germany has arrived in Kiev for the first time since Russia launched its military operation in February. The trip comes after Ukrainian officials disinvited him from visiting in April.

“My message to the Ukrainians is that we are not only standing by your side. We will continue to support Ukraine, economically, politically and also militarily,” President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after arriving on Tuesday.

“It was important to me, especially now in this phase of air attacks with drones, cruise missiles and rockets, to send a message of solidarity to the Ukrainians,” he added.

Steinmeier planned to visit Kiev last Thursday, but the trip was canceled on short notice due to the intensification of Russian attacks on the capital.

After the conflict began in February, many European leaders made trips to Ukraine, meeting with President Vladimir Zelensky and touring the cities devastated by the fighting.

Steinmeier’s potential visit, however, caused controversy in April when the Ukrainian authorities disinvited him, reportedly citing his “close ties to Russia.”

Ukraine issues pensions warning to EU
Read more
Ukraine issues pensions warning to EU

Steinmeier said at the time that he had planned to travel to Kiev, but “apparently wasn’t wanted” there.

The visit comes after Ukraine renewed its requests for Western air defense systems in the wake of Russian strikes on Kiev and other major cities. Speaking to German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Saturday, Prime Minister Denis Shmigal said Ukraine urgently needs mobile power generators and warming stations to get through the winter. He also urged the EU to streamline financial aid.

Russia has repeatedly struck Ukrainian thermal power plants and power lines this month. President Vladimir Putin stated that the strikes were ramped up in retaliation against “terrorist attacks” on Russian soil, including the truck bombing that damaged the strategic bridge which connects the Crimean Peninsula with the Russian mainland.

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Geopolitical shift
0:00
26:25
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies