icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Oct, 2022 04:36
HomeWorld News

Many foreigners killed in Seoul stampede

Citizens of Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Norway reported dead in the crowd crush in South Korea
Many foreigners killed in Seoul stampede
Ambulances and rescue workers arrive near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022 ©  AP / Lee Jin-man

The South Korean president has declared a week of nationwide mourning after a deadly stampede during Halloween celebrations in Seoul on Saturday night claimed the lives of over 150 people, including at least 19 foreigners from multiple states.

At least three citizens of Russia were killed in the crowd crush, Moscow’s embassy in Seoul confirmed on Sunday. Earlier reports suggested another Russian woman was hospitalized with injuries.

China also said that three of its nationals lost their lives in the tragedy. The Chinese embassy said it “activated an emergency response mechanism” to provide assitance to any Chinese who were injured or might be seeking help.

Seoul authorities also identified several victims from Iran, Uzbekistan and Norway, with Yonhap news agency reporting at least 19 foreigners among the dead.

Over 150 dead during Halloween celebrations in South Korea READ MORE: Over 150 dead during Halloween celebrations in South Korea

As of 9am Sunday morning, the death toll stood at 151 people, with another 82 injured, according to the firefighting authorities. Most of the victims were late teens or youths in their 20s.

“It's truly horrific,” President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Sunday, calling the stampede a “tragedy and disaster should never have happened.”

The tragedy unfolded in Seoul's famous nightlife district on Saturday, as up to 100,000 people converged on the area for late-night Halloween celebrations. According to eyewitnesses the stampede happened after the crowd pushed itself into a narrow side alley, but authorities have yet to establish the exact sequence of events.

President Yoon promised that authorities will “investigate the cause of the accident and make fundamental improvements so that similar accidents do not happen again in the future.”

Top stories

RT Features

'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Time to talk?
0:00
24:34
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies