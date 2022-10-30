Many foreigners killed in Seoul stampede

Citizens of Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Norway reported dead in the crowd crush in South Korea

The South Korean president has declared a week of nationwide mourning after a deadly stampede during Halloween celebrations in Seoul on Saturday night claimed the lives of over 150 people, including at least 19 foreigners from multiple states.

At least three citizens of Russia were killed in the crowd crush, Moscow’s embassy in Seoul confirmed on Sunday. Earlier reports suggested another Russian woman was hospitalized with injuries.

China also said that three of its nationals lost their lives in the tragedy. The Chinese embassy said it “activated an emergency response mechanism” to provide assitance to any Chinese who were injured or might be seeking help.

Seoul authorities also identified several victims from Iran, Uzbekistan and Norway, with Yonhap news agency reporting at least 19 foreigners among the dead.

As of 9am Sunday morning, the death toll stood at 151 people, with another 82 injured, according to the firefighting authorities. Most of the victims were late teens or youths in their 20s.

“It's truly horrific,” President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Sunday, calling the stampede a “tragedy and disaster should never have happened.”

The tragedy unfolded in Seoul's famous nightlife district on Saturday, as up to 100,000 people converged on the area for late-night Halloween celebrations. According to eyewitnesses the stampede happened after the crowd pushed itself into a narrow side alley, but authorities have yet to establish the exact sequence of events.

President Yoon promised that authorities will “investigate the cause of the accident and make fundamental improvements so that similar accidents do not happen again in the future.”