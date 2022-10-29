icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Oct, 2022
At least 120 dead, 100 injured during Halloween celebrations in South Korea

Partygoers were crushed in a stampede in downtown Seoul
At least 120 dead, 100 injured during Halloween celebrations in South Korea
Bodies of victims, believed to have suffered cardiac arrest, are covered in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul. ©  Yelim LEE / AFP

At least 120 people were killed and 100 injured in a crowd stampede in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Saturday night during Halloween celebrations, the fire department said. 

The incident occurred in the narrow alley near the Hamilton Hotel in the Itaewon District, the city’s shopping and nightlife center. Local media quoted an eyewitness who said the alley had become so crowded that rescuers could not immediately get to the victims and attempt resuscitation. 

According to the Korea Herald, around 100,000 people flocked to the area throughout the day to celebrate the first Halloween weekend without the mask mandate and social distancing measures that were in place during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is not clear exactly what caused the stampede. 

RT
The body of a victim of a Halloween crush, which left at least 120 people dead, is transported on a stretcher into an ambulance in the district of Itaewon in Seoul. ©  Jung Yeon-je / AFP

The victims were sent to several hospitals in the capital. News agency Yonhap reported that many of them are women in their 20s and one is a 10-year-old girl. 

RT
Emergency services transport a person after a stampede during a Halloween celebration in Seoul. ©  Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

President Yoon Suk-yeol chaired an emergency response meeting shortly after the tragedy. “The top priority is transporting and rescuing the patients and providing prompt medical treatment for the affected people,” he said, according to a spokesperson.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has cut short his trip to Europe and decided to return to the city, officials said.

