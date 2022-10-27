icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Oct, 2022 20:30
HomeWorld News

Putin comments on ‘grandma’ Pelosi visiting Taiwan

The US politician’s visit was purely a provocation aimed against Beijing, the Russian president said
Putin comments on ‘grandma’ Pelosi visiting Taiwan
Speaker of the US House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in Taipei, Taiwan, August 03, 2022. ©  Annabelle Chih/Getty Images

Having US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan was purely a provocation aimed at China, to which the island rightfully belongs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Moscow.

“Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China, and all visits to Taiwan by top [foreign] officials are perceived as a provocation,” Putin said, answering a question during the nearly four-hour session. 

“Why was it necessary to drag this granny to Taiwan, to provoke China into some kind of retaliatory action, at a time when they [the US] cannot sort out relations with Russia due to what’s happening in Ukraine?” the Russian president said.

“It’s just total nonsense,” Putin added. “There’s nothing to it, no deeper idea, just total nonsense, arrogance and a sense of impunity.”

Though Putin did not mention Pelosi by name, it was clear he was referring to the 82-year-old California Democrat. She landed in Taipei in early August, defying weeks of warnings from Beijing that such an action would be taken as an insult, provocation and an outright hostile act.

The US has nothing left to offer the world – Putin
Read more
The US has nothing left to offer the world – Putin

China had even pointed out that the last time a US House speaker visited the island – Newt Gingrich in 1994 – he was acting as the opposition leader, while Pelosi represented the current majority in Washington. 

Such actions are a provocation “contrary to common sense,” serving only to spoil relations between Washington and Beijing, Putin said at Valdai. During the session, he also accused the US of using the talk of human rights – and their alleged violation – as an instrument of “bad faith competition” and a weapon to fight China.

Though internationally recognized as Chinese territory, Taiwan has been ruled since 1949 by the nationalists who fled the mainland after losing the Chinese civil war. 

The Russian president spoke at the annual event of the Valdai Discussion Club, an annual international event conceived in 2004 as a platform for floating ideas that Russia considers important to discuss with other global players.

Top stories

RT Features

Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies