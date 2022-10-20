icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Oct, 2022 13:21
HomeWorld News

Emmy-winning journalist missing after FBI raid – media

ABC’s national security investigative producer allegedly held classified information on his laptop
Emmy-winning journalist missing after FBI raid – media
James Gordon Meek. ©  Michael Le Brecht/ABC via Getty Images

James Gordon Meek, an Emmy Award-winning ABC News investigative journalist who reported on military and national security-related stories, has been missing since an FBI raid on his home in late spring, Rolling Stone reported on Tuesday.

The journalist has not been seen or heard from publicly since federal authorities descended on his apartment in Virginia on April 27. His last tweet was posted at 5 a.m. on the morning of the agents’ arrival.

ABC News, where Meek had worked for nine years, has now also confirmed that he “resigned very abruptly” from the network shortly before his disappearance. His colleagues at the network say he “fell off the face of the Earth.” 

According to Rolling Stone, Meek has yet to be officially charged with anything and the nature of the FBI raid is unclear, as authorities refuse to comment or disclose any documents related to the case, citing a pending investigation. However, it appears that the actions of law enforcement were authorized by a magistrate judge, who signed off on the warrant a day before the raid. 

Anonymous sources, though, told the outlet that Meek, who had broken several high-profile stories related to government missteps and military cover-ups throughout his career, may have possessed classified information on his laptop.  

Meek’s attorney, Eugene Gorokhov, responded to the rumor by stating that his client was “unaware of what allegations anonymous sources are making about his possession of classified documents.” 

Trump may have more classified docs – NYT
Read more
Trump may have more classified docs – NYT

“If such documents exist, as claimed, this would be within the scope of his long career as an investigative journalist covering government wrongdoing,” Gorokhov added. 

Rolling Stone reports that in the months before his disappearance, Meek was working on a book called ‘Operation Pineapple Express: The incredible story of a group of Americans who undertook one last mission and honored a promise in Afghanistan,’ which covered the chaotic US withdrawal from the war-torn country. 

The book was to be published by Simon & Schuster. However, after the raid on his home, Meek’s name was dropped from all press material related to the book, and a photo of the cover disappeared from his bio on social media.

Lieutenant Colonel Scott Mann, a former US Army Green Beret, who co-authored the book, told the outlet that Meek contacted him in the spring and was “really distraught.” “He told me he had some serious personal issues going on and that he needed to withdraw from the project,” Mann added.

Top stories

RT Features

Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change?
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change? FEATURE
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change?
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change? FEATURE
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
Fear to live? Dmitry Trenin, research professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
0:00
28:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies