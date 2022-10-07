icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Oct, 2022 13:32
HomeWorld News

Trump may have more classified docs – NYT

The US Justice Department could be planning more searches or subpoenas, the newspaper reported
Trump may have more classified docs – NYT
Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, September 3, 2022 ©  AP / Mary Altaffer

The US Justice Department believes that former President Donald Trump is still holding White House documents, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Thursday. According to the newspaper, the department is weighing plans to retrieve the supposed files.

The newspaper alleged that a top Justice Department official reached out to Trump’s legal team in recent weeks, informing them that officials believe Trump has not returned all the documents he took from the White House at the end of his term. It is unclear what evidence the department has to back up their suspicions.

Trump’s lawyers then argued over how to proceed, with some arguing in favor of allowing a third party to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for more files, and others arguing in favor of resisting. According to the NYT, the latter group won out.

Scores of armed FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago in August, claiming that Trump had taken some 15 boxes of classified papers to Florida with him, and that a search of the premises would reveal evidence of obstruction. Trump insists that he declassified everything he took to Mar-a-Lago, and accused the FBI and Justice Department of orchestrating a “witch hunt” against him.

Trump asks Supreme Court to review seized documents
Read more
Trump asks Supreme Court to review seized documents

"They are targeting me because they want to silence me, silence you and silence our amazing MAGA movement,” he told a crowd of supporters in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday. Trump is widely believed to be preparing to run for office again in 2024, and has suggested that the Justice Department could be weighing an indictment against him to scupper his campaign. 

The NYT alleged that Justice Department officials are now considering how to pursue the supposed outstanding documents, whether by issuing a subpoena, securing another search warrant, or compelling Trump to state under oath that he has already returned everything.

Neither the Justice Department nor Trump’s lawyers have commented on the story. The article is partially credited to Maggie Haberman, a journalist who has claimed since 2021 that Trump mishandled sensitive documents after leaving Washington. Haberman has previously been described by the Hillary Clinton campaign in leaked emails as a “friendly journalist” who had been used to “tee up stories” beneficial to Democrats.

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies