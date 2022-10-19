icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Oct, 2022 07:45
Lockheed to boost HIMARS production – Politico

The US-based company will reportedly make more rocket launchers to be sent to Kiev
Lockheed to boost HIMARS production – Politico
FILE PHOTO: A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a joint US-Philippine exercise in Capas, Philippines, October 13, 2022. © Jam Sta Rosa / AFP

Lockheed Martin will ramp up production of M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers as the US promised to send more weapons to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing CEO Jim Taiclet’s call with investors.

According to the report, Taiclet said the company plans to increase production from 60 per year to 96. The move comes after Ukraine, Poland and Estonia ordered dozens of the launchers, Politico said.

Taiclet added that Lockheed Martin is also considering expanding its plant in Camden, Arkansas.

“We’re cross-training our skilled workforce across a bunch of product lines” as demand grows for HIMARS or the M270 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), he said.

HIMARS is among the most advanced weapons the US has supplied Ukraine to date. The system allows to carry out high-precision strikes on targets such as bridges and ammunition depots behind enemy lines.

READ MORE: Ukraine attacked Donetsk with American missiles – mayor

Washington has so far delivered 20 to Kiev, Politico noted. The US said this month that four new HIMARS are part of the latest $625 million military aid package.

Mikhail Podoliak, the head of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s office, said in August that a shipment of 50 HIMARS “would completely change the course of this war.”

Russia has repeatedly argued that the delivery of HIMARS and other Western weapons to Ukraine only leads to an escalation of the conflict.

