icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Oct, 2022 14:00
HomeWorld News

US inks security deal with NATO applicant

The accord will enhance military cooperation while Sweden awaits full entry into NATO, the country’s army chief told local media
US inks security deal with NATO applicant
FILE PHOTO. ©  Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP

Sweden and the US have signed a military agreement that is meant to protect the Nordic nation’s borders prior to its joining NATO, a top defense official told local media on Sunday.

Speaking to the broadcaster SVT, Karl Engelbrektson, Sweden’s chief of the army, described the document as “a strategic agreement” that will serve as a framework for deepening defense cooperation between the two countries. “Being a good friend to the United States is not wrong when it comes to war,” he said.

The new security agreement seeks to enhance the possibilities for joint military operations, especially while Sweden awaits official accession to NATO, according to the outlet. As things currently stand, the principle of collective defense, which is often described as the cornerstone of the US-led military bloc, does not apply to the nation.

Meanwhile, General James McConville, chief of staff of the US Army, touted the “strong partnership” with Sweden. He noted that Washington is very concerned about possible military action in the Arctic region, adding that Swedish forces are “experts” in such an environment. “They can surely share some expertise with us, and we can show some expertise that we have,” he told SVT.

Erdogan will only back one Nordic country's NATO bid
Read more
Erdogan will only back one Nordic country's NATO bid

Echoing his American colleague’s remarks, Engelbrektson also claimed that what Sweden may bring to the table for NATO is a proficiency in winter combat, adding that Stockholm has “well-trained soldiers” even though they are currently few in number.

In the wake of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine in late February, Sweden and its Nordic neighbor Finland broke with their decades-long neutrality stance and decided to formally apply for NATO membership, citing the “fundamentally changed security environment.”

While most NATO members embraced the Nordic nations’ membership ambitions, the bids initially met with strong opposition from Türkiye. At the time, Ankara accused Sweden and Finland of being “guesthouses for terrorist organizations” and hosting members of outlawed Kurdish groups it deems to be “terrorists.” Later, the two sides managed to hash out an agreement that addressed Türkiye’s concerns.

However, Ankara has still not ratified the nations’ NATO applications. Commenting on the matter, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he was ready to rubberstamp Finland’s entry to NATO – but not Sweden’s, a country, in his view, “where terror is rampant.”

Top stories

RT Features

China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Over and done with? Binoy Kampmark, Senior Lecturer, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies at RMIT University
0:00
29:29
CrossTalk: NATO’s war
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies