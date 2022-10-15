icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Oct, 2022 20:51
Tower block catches fire in Istanbul (VIDEOS)

The blaze ripped through the 24-story residential building
Tower block catches fire in Istanbul (VIDEOS)
An apartment building burns in Istanbul, Türkiye, October 15, 2022 ©  Twitter / @dogukanyilmaaz

An apartment tower caught fire in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Saturday night, setting all 24 floors ablaze and covering the city in a dense cloud of smoke. The fire occurred in the same district hit by an explosion last week.

The fire broke out in a building in the Fikirtepe district of the city, Oda TV reported. After starting on one of the apartment block’s lower floors, it quickly climbed to the top of the building, the Turkish network added.

Videos shared on social media showed a column of fire burning up one side of the building, possibly housing a stairwell or elevator shaft.

The apartment block was evacuated, and firefighters soon brought the blaze under control. It is unclear whether anyone was hurt or killed in the fire.

The fire broke out less than a week after an explosion in a three-story building in Fikirtepe killed three people, including a ten-year-old girl. Initially blamed on a gas leak, the blast was since found to be the work of a terrorist who was manufacturing pipe bombs in his apartment. Investigators believe that a fuse accidentally ignited and detonated a stash of gunpowder.



