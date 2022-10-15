icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Oct, 2022 07:35
HomeWorld News

Workers trapped after deadly coal-mine explosion

At least 40 people were killed in northern Türkiye, the country’s interior minister says
Workers trapped after deadly coal-mine explosion
Rescuers at a coal mine in Amasra, Türkiye, October 15, 2022. © Yasin Akgul / AFP

The death toll from a coal-mine explosion in Türkiye’s northern Bartin Province has climbed to 40, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca previously stated that 11 miners had been rescued and were being treated in hospitals. Officials said that the lives of survivors are not at risk.

The blast occurred at a depth of 300 meters (985 feet) around 6:15pm local time on Friday.

According to Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, firedamp, a mixture of flammable gasses found in mines, may have caused the explosion.

Soylu said 110 workers were at the mine when the blast happened, including 49 miners who were in the deeper parts where the risk is higher. 

“All of our institutions are meticulously working on all issues related to the explosion, especially the search and rescue, which started quickly after the incident,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted.

READ MORE: Survivor found alive hours after horror blast kills more than 50 at Russian coal mine

The president said he had canceled a trip to the Diyarbakir Province on Saturday in order to arrive in the city of Amasra, where the mine is located, to coordinate the rescue efforts.

Top stories

RT Features

Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s war
0:00
24:40
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies