icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Oct, 2022 14:17
HomeWorld News

Ukraine needs more air defense systems – NATO

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg explains how members can help Kiev counter Russia
Ukraine needs more air defense systems – NATO
Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference at NATO headquarters ©  Omar Havana / Getty Images

NATO member states should focus more on providing anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems to Ukraine, the secretary-general of the alliance said on Wednesday. Jens Stoltenberg stressed Kiev’s “urgent need” for such weaponry, ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

“Allies have provided air defense, but we need even more. We need different types of air defense,” the Stoltenberg told journalists, mentioning “short-range, long-range air defense systems to take ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones.”

The NATO chief praised Germany for the reported delivery of advanced IRIS-T interceptors to Kiev. He added that NATO needs to “scale up” such supplies, as Ukraine is a big country with many cities that need protection against Russian strikes.

The NATO chief was referring to this week’s bombardment of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which Moscow called a retaliation for Kiev’s attacks on Russian energy and transport infrastructure.

READ MORE: Ukraine gets highly anticipated arms from Germany – Spiegel

Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin said Kiev was behind attempts to sabotage a nuclear power plant and the Turkstream natural gas pipeline, as well as last week’s deadly truck bombing of the Crimean Bridge. He claimed Ukraine’s use of “terrorist” tactics warranted the new approach suggested by the Russian military.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko acknowledged that roughly a third of the country’s power infrastructure was damaged over two days of Russian strikes.

Top stories

RT Features

How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
Striking escalation? Daniel Kovalik, adjunct professor of intl. human rights, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies