icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin orders enhanced security around Crimean Bridge
8 Oct, 2022 13:50
HomeWorld News

‘Sabotage’ blamed for massive railway disruption in Germany

Damaged communications cables halted traffic for nearly three hours in the northern part of the country
‘Sabotage’ blamed for massive railway disruption in Germany
Rail passengers wait for a train on a platform following major disruption at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, October 8, 2022 ©  AFP / John MacDougall

Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s national railway company, said that an act of “sabotage” had affected its radio communications network on Saturday morning. The incident brought rail traffic in the northern part of the nation to a standstill and stopped trains to and from Denmark and the Netherlands.

According to Der Spiegel, the company’s communications network failed completely at around 6:40am local time. The newspaper said that “unknown persons” severed a data line in a cable duct near Berlin, while another one near Dortmund was also sabotaged. According to the paper’s sources, saboteurs would have needed “information about the railway network and how you can paralyze it.”

"Due to sabotage of cables, which are indispensable for train traffic, Deutsche Bahn had to stop train traffic in the north for almost three hours this morning," a spokeswoman for the company said. In a separate statement later on Saturday, Transport Minister Volker Wissing said that the cables were “cut deliberately and willfully."

German police believe Nord Stream blasts were ‘targeted sabotage’ – Spiegel
Read more
German police believe Nord Stream blasts were ‘targeted sabotage’ – Spiegel

With a police investigation ongoing, Wissing said that “the background to this act is not yet known."

The alleged sabotage caused a technical fault that brought all long-distance Deutsche Bahn trains in northern Germany to a standstill, and suspended intercity traffic between Berlin, Hanover and North Rhine-Westphalia. Regional trains were halted in Lower Saxony and Bremen, while international trains between Berlin and Amsterdam, and Padborg and Copenhagen and Aarhus were also stopped.

As of Saturday afternoon, Deutsche Bahn has partially restored most routes. However, the company cautioned that passengers can still expect delays and cancellations. 

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies