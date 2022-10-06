icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Oct, 2022 15:31
HomeWorld News

Former Uber executive convicted of data breach cover-up

Joe Sullivan attempted to suppress a leak that exposed more than 50 million company users, the US Justice Department said
Former Uber executive convicted of data breach cover-up
©  Olly Curtis / Future via Getty Images

Uber’s former chief security officer has been found guilty of attempting to conceal a 2016 data breach, which affected tens of millions users, as well as paying off hackers to keep a lid on the matter, the US Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

Joe Sullivan was convicted by a San Francisco jury of obstructing an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and attempting to cover up a security breach which resulted in the theft of approximately 57 million Uber users’ data and 600,000 driver license numbers. The sentence faced by the ex-Uber executive is unclear, but he may get up to eight years in prison.

According to the Justice Department, Sullivan was hired several months before the breach. In November 2016, following the successful attack on Uber, hackers contacted the security chief and demanded a huge ransom for deleting the stolen data.

However, instead of reporting the attack to the authorities, Sullivan did all he could to “prevent any knowledge of the breach from reaching the FTC,” a DOJ statement read. According to the department, at one point he told his subordinate that they “can’t let this get out.”

Uber secret deals exposed – what we know so far READ MORE: Uber secret deals exposed – what we know so far

Following the attack, the former executive paid the hackers $100,000 in bitcoin while the culprits signed non-disclosure agreements in which they promised not to share the information about the hack to anyone. Later, both hackers were identified, prosecuted and pleaded guilty to the attack.

The firm did not publicly disclose the incident or inform the FTC until new management took the reins in 2017. Although Sullivan tried to lie about the data breach to the new CEO and outsource lawyers, which were investigating the hack, the company’s management finally learned the truth.

In November 2017, it made its findings public, triggering a number of cases against the company. The ride-hailing giant had to pay $148 million to settle a case on concealing the data breach and was fined nearly $1.2 million in total by UK and Dutch data protection authorities.

“The message in today’s guilty verdict is clear: Companies storing their customers’ data have a responsibility to protect that data and do the right thing when breaches occur,” said FBI Special Agent In Charge Robert Tripp.

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
All or nothing? Sourabh Gupta, Senior Fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies
0:00
30:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies