President apologizes for son’s invasion threat

Uganda's head of state has fired his son from a military position following his tweets about capturing the Kenyan capital Nairobi

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has had to apologize to Kenya following his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s tweets that included threats to seize the capital Nairobi and remarks about recent elections.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country,” the Ugandan president said in a statement.

Museveni fired his son, known as the “Tweeting General,” from being the head of land forces but at the same time promoted him from lieutenant-general to full general. The Ugandan leader explained that there are “many other positive contributions the general has made and can still make”.

Museveni added that it was not correct for officials or military officers to “comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries.” Kainerugaba, who is widely considered as a potential future successor of his father, has also retained his post as a military adviser.

Kainerugaba caused a stir on Monday with his tweet that said “it wouldn’t take us, my army and me, two weeks to capture Nairobi.” Later, after a backlash, he said the comment was made in jest.

“I would never beat up the Kenyan army because my father told me never to attempt it! So our people in Kenya should relax!” he wrote. He also expressed regret that his “beloved big brother,” Former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, didn’t stand for a third term.

The Kenyan government did not comment on his tweets at the time, while Uganda's foreign ministry in an apparent damage control move issued a statement saying it treasured its “strong bilateral relations” with its “brotherly neighbor.”

This is not the first time the general has caused controversy, with some of his tweets allegedly written while under the influence of alcohol. He tweeted in support of the Tigray ‘rebels’ fight against Ethiopian federal forces and even asked his followers about how many cows they would give for Giorgia Meloni who is expected to become the first female prime minister of Italy.

In February, government spokesman Ofwono Opondo said that he would arrange a meeting with Kainerugaba over his social media behavior.