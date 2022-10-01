icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Oct, 2022 19:36
HomeWorld News

US doesn’t believe Russia will use nukes in Ukraine

The Pentagon condemned ‘nuclear saber-rattling,’ insisting the Russian president was all talk
US doesn’t believe Russia will use nukes in Ukraine
©  Getty Images / Kristian Buus

Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, despite threats to do so if attacked, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an interview set to air Sunday. 

While claiming that “there are no checks on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” Austin dismissed the Russian president’s recent statements – including a warning that he was not “bluffing” about his willingness to use nukes “to defend Russia and our people” – as wholly unsuitable for a global superpower. 

This nuclear saber-rattling is not the kind of thing that we would expect to hear from leaders of large countries with capability,” Austin said. “Just as [Putin] made the irresponsible decision to invade Ukraine, you know, he could make another decision” to use nuclear weapons there. 

US taking Putin’s nuclear weapons comments seriously – White House
Read more
US taking Putin’s nuclear weapons comments seriously – White House

But I don’t see anything right now that would lead me to believe he has made such a decision,” the defense secretary reasoned.

Austin revealed that while he had not been in touch with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu “in recent days,” he had previously warned the defense minister not to “go down this path and conduct this type of irresponsible behavior.” Shoigu has repeatedly stated that Russia’s nuclear doctrine only allows the use of such weapons when “the very existence of the state is threatened” and last month dismissed the notion of using nukes in Ukraine as “absurd.” 

The Pentagon chief also dismissed Putin’s “annexation claims” to Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk and Lugansk as “illegal,” echoing the official positions of the Biden administration and NATO on last week’s referendums in the formerly Ukrainian territories. After the regions’ inhabitants voted overwhelmingly to become part of Russia, the documents on their accession were signed on Friday and now await ratification by the parliament. 

Washington has repeatedly warned Russia against the use of nuclear weapons, threatening “catastrophic” consequences. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to shell the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, putting the world “on the brink of nuclear catastrophe,” in the words of Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

READ MORE: Ex-US general warns Russia of ‘devastating strike’

US officials have so far been evasive about what exactly their response to a Russian nuclear strike would entail. President Joe Biden has merely warned that Russia would become an international “pariah,” hinting that Washington’s response would depend “on the extent of what they do.” Such warnings are intentionally vague, US officials told the Washington Post last month, and are delivered with the intent to create “strategic ambiguity” and keep the Kremlin on its toes about the response.

Top stories

RT Features

Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts
Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts FEATURE
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts
Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts FEATURE
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Upping the ante
0:00
24:49
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies